‘Govt of propaganda,’ Nigerians slam presidency over false $600m Maersk investment claim

Some Nigerians on social media have slammed the Bola Tinubu administration over a misleading claim that Danish shipping giant, Maersk committed to invest $600m in Nigeria following a meeting with the president.

Bayo Onuguga, special adviser to Tinubu on information and strategy, had in a tweet that has since been removed, claimed that a $600 million deal was secured from Maersk.

The fund, he claimed, was for investment in seaport infrastructure from A.P. Moller-Maersk, and was secured during a meeting between Bola Tinubu and Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum gathering in Saudi Arabia.

However, Maersk through Lloyd’s List which is the most authoritative platform in shipping news, published, “Chairman Robert Uggla met Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the weekend, but no new investment was signed,” forcing Onanuga to delete his tweet.

The report said that despite a presidential statement from Tinubu detailing how he had secured the purported $600 million investment during a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh over the weekend, Maersk officials have confirmed that no such agreement is in place and no deals have been signed.

Although there was a direct quote credited to Uggla in the statement released by the presidency, according to Maersk, that deal does not exist.

Company officials said while Uggla did meet the president, no such deal had been signed.

“Maersk has been present in Nigeria for 35 years and, as a global provider of logistics services, we remain committed to develop opportunities for growth to people, the port sector and businesses locally,” the company said in a statement to Lloyd’s List.

“Therefore, it is natural to have an ongoing dialogue with the administration. However, we are not able to comment on any investment talks.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to slam the Tinubu administration over the development, with some accusing the president of running a government of propaganda.

Towolawi Jamiu, @jharmo, an X user, wrote, “Awon werey are still running Nigeria with propaganda.”

Another user, deboss, @iam_catoma, said, “Government of propagandas and lies, well I don’t blame them because they came to power with propaganda.”

On his part, Brother Bernard, @MikaelCBernard, said, “Once you mistakenly take picture with Tinubu, you go see your name for NTA with investment announcement. Na so them turn Bill Gates to tax collector, publish news say him wan come Nigeria begin do omo onile. Little wonder nobody wants to take pictures with him anymore.”

Also commenting, Engr. Shaibu, @MO_Shaibu_, said, “66 years old lying Bayo Onanuga has deleted his propaganda post about Tinubu acquiring $600m foreign investment deal from Maersk.”

Sharing the news of the denial by the shipping company, Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ, @AfamDeluxo, wrote, “Bola Tinubu and propaganda are like Siamese twins. By the time he is done with y’all, you people will even doubt the oxygen you people consume.”

