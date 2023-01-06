We’re not trying to remove INEC Chairman through the court – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it is not in any court to stop the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu from doing his work over alleged non-declaration of assets.

Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the service in a statement on Friday, said that the security agency has no issue to settle with the INEC Chairman in court and blamed the misconception on a newspaper, which reported a court order out of context.

The statement said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a 5th January, 2023 online publication in which it reported that “Court Stops DSS from Arresting INEC Chairman.

“The Service has discovered that the newspaper skewed what transpired in the Court and reported it out of context. It is against this backdrop that the Service pointed out its disapproval to the Editorial authorities of the Newspaper. The outfit, which though, argued that what was reported in its online version was different from the hard copy, promised to address the concerns raised but did not.

“This statement, however, becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading. It falsely left an impression that the Service went to Court against the INEC Chairman.

“Nonetheless, the Service is aware of the antics of some mischievous elements who are desirous of fomenting crisis in the country, including creating unnecessary controversies around the forthcoming general elections.

“One of their strategies is to subvert the efforts of the Service in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony. Another is a determination to overheat the polity and subtly exploit the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the Service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.

“The DSS, therefore, warns these individuals and groups to desist from their devious plans. It also advises all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and resist attempts to use them to thwart the law.

“While assuring Nigerians and the International Community of the Service’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election as already pledged by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief, the Service urges all and sundry to join in the pursuit of national stability and unity,” Afunanya stated.