OBINNA EZUGWU

Youths of Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria, under the the auspices of Ebonyi Youths Coalition for Progressive Change (EYCPC), have rallied support for Lagos State based business tycoon and popular philanthropist, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwu Odi, popularly called Anyi Chuks, asking him to join the race for the state’s governorship seat ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Uka Ibom Anya, a youth leader in the state and Coordinator of the Youth Coalition, made the call on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital while interacting with journalists.

He expressed confidence that Ebonyi will witness tremendous socio-economic transformation which will positively impact on the welfare and well-being of the people if Anyi Chuks emerges governor in 2023.

According to the youth leader, Anyi Chuks has the caring mind and the resource capacity to serve the people diligently. He pointed out that business tycoon had spent the last ten years providing employment opportunities, scholarships, housing schemes and other philanthropic gestures to people in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that the business man and social entrepreneur is a change agent in Ebonyi, and had projected himself as a leader who has the interests of the masses at heart.

Mr. Uka noted that Ebonyi Youths will no longer fold their hands and allow for the emergence of selfish politicians who would mortgage the welfare of the people for their own parochial interests, noting that, “We shall do all we can to push for people like Dr. Odi to come forward and provide leadership to the people.”

Answering a question asked by a journalist on the issue of zoning of the state’s governorship seat, the youth leader said that the seat has technically been thrown open and that is why aspirants from Izzi, Ezza and Ishielu are contesting.

He explained that throwing open the contest to the three senatorial zones was more democratic since all the zones had tested the seat since 1999. He said, “Let the masses and the voters use their mandate to decide who the next governor would be and where he shall come from. That will be democracy in action.”

