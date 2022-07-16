Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, has felicitated with the people of Ezza Ezekuna and the entire Ezza nation on the occasion of their Okeaku New Yam Festival 2022.

Dr. Odii in a statement on Saturday signed on his behalf by Abia Onyike, director of media and publicity, AnyiChucks Grassroots Organisation, described the people of Ezza as a resilient and enterprising people who have over the ages made tremendous contribution to humanity.

“I warmly and profoundly felicitate with the people of Ezza Ezekuna on the occasion of their Okeaku New Yam Festival 2022,” he said.

“The Ezza nation, is a resilient, hospitable, humble, competent, courageous, confident, dependable, creative and innovative people who have over the ages made tremendous contribution to humanity. Through Okeaku you have sustained an iconic cultural heritage and ideals that promote love, unity, social and cultural development of the society, particularly in Ebonyi State.”

The PDP candidate further noted that Okeaku is significant “because it has progressively illuminated your unrestrained and enterprising intellectual capacity, just as it has stimulated a wide endorsement of its invaluable concourse as instrument of peaceful coexistence.”

According to him, “Its yearly observance is God’s awesome reawakening of His gracious presence and blessings upon you as manifested in the matchless accomplishments of the Ezza nation.

“I therefore explicitly associate with your aspirations as you showcase this harmonious display of great ideal of traditional value.

Dr. Odii prayed God to attend to the observance of the festival “with unrestrained grace and protection.”