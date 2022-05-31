'Our objective is to win in 2023' - Buhari tells APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors that the party’s objective going into 2023 election is to retain power.

Buhari who spoke when he hosted the governors in Abuja on Tuesday, ahead of the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Tuesday next week, said the special convention should show that the ruling party has democratic principles.

Buhari emphasized that he recognises the need to show “strong” leadership to ensure that transitions out of office in an orderly manner.

The president said since assuming office, the APC has been implementing its blueprint for a prosperous country.

“The processes for the 2023 general election have commenced in earnest and I note that the most successful political parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes,” he said.

“Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.

“As I begin the final year of my second term as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognize the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner.

“Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the center, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gains an additional number of states.

“In a few days, the party will be holding its convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 general election.

“This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.”

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.