Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said most acts of criminality, such as banditry and kidnapping, were being perpetrated by those of the Islamic faith.

The governor who spoke after performing the Eid prayers, urged Muslims not to harbour criminals but to courageously hand them over to security agencies.

Mohammed called on the Federal Government to work towards improving the security architecture, adding that tackling insecurity is a collective effort.

”’We know these bandits,” he said. “We know where they stay and what they do. Sometimes we aid and abate them.

“We should fish them out because the police in their limited numbers are already overwhelmed due to insufficient human capital.

”Apparently, the Federal security architecture has failed not because of any compromise but because the situation is overwhelming.”

The governor said Ramadan was a period of prayer and devotion, and a period for deep reflection.

“We are grateful to Allah that Ramadan has been a period of prayers and devotion,” he said.

“As a nation, we need to reflect deeply on our common existence because we are challenged by so many aspects of our national life. Most of the criminality is coming from us as members of the Islamic faith, such as banditry, kidnapping and the rest.

”We must be very courageous to say it. It’s not something acceptable in the tenets of Islam. We should fear God to make sure we don’t give ourselves, our community and even our religion a bad name.”