The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily suspended access to the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates due to technical glitches.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Council said the suspension followed internal checks which uncovered errors affecting certain subjects. The glitch was linked to a newly introduced security measure – paper serialisation – aimed at curbing examination malpractice.

“As part of efforts to combat malpractice, WAEC introduced paper serialisation in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics,” the statement, signed by Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, explained.

However, the Council said a post-release audit of results showed that the innovation triggered technical bugs in the processing of scores in the affected subjects. This prompted the decision to restrict access to the result portal temporarily.

“As a responsive and professional body committed to fairness, the Council has decided to urgently review and correct the errors,” WAEC said.

The exam body apologised to affected candidates and assured them that access to the results would be restored within 24 hours.

“We sincerely apologise and appreciate the patience and understanding of our stakeholders as we work to resolve the issue promptly,” Adesina added.