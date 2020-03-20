The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to a time undisclosed, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release signed by Patrick Areghan, Nigeria’s head of WAEC national office, on Friday said the examinations scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020, has been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the timetable for the examinations would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.