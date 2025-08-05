Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

WAEC debunks viral claims of cancelled results, script recall
Published

3 hours ago

on

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed as false, viral claims that results of some schools have been cancelled or that examination scripts are being recalled for scrutiny.

Reacting to the widespread misinformation, Moyosola Adesina, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the messages making the rounds on social media were entirely unfounded and did not originate from the examination body or any accredited source.

“Kindly ignore any message listing schools whose results were supposedly cancelled,” Adesina urged, warning candidates, parents, and school administrators against falling for rumours spread on unverified platforms.

She further debunked claims that WAEC directed some examination centres to submit candidates’ answer scripts to its offices.

“That is false. WAEC will never ask any centre to bring candidates’ scripts to its office. All scripts remain securely stored throughout the marking and investigation process,” she clarified.

The Council emphasised that it communicates only through its verified social media handles and officially recognised media outlets.

“Any announcement not coming from our official handles or accredited media should be disregarded,” Adesina stressed.

WAEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and due process in all examination matters and encouraged the public to report any suspicious messages or sources.

The body also reassured candidates awaiting their results that any delays or ongoing investigations were being addressed with fairness and professionalism.

Obinna Ezugwu.

