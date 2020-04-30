Adebayo Obajemu

Vitafoam on Wednesday published its financial report for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The firm reported a turnover of N11.96 billion, down by 7.56 percent when compared to N12.94 billion reported in the corresponding period in 2019.

Profit before tax soared by 112.66 percent to N2.365 billion from N1.112 billion reported in the corresponding period in 2019.

Profit after tax jumped by 128.88 percent to N1.69 billion from N739 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

The earnings per share (EPS)of Vitafoam stands at N1.35, up by 128.88 percent when compared to the EPS of N0.59.

With reference to the share price of N4.51 the P.E ratio of the firm stands is calculated as 3.34x with earnings yield of 29.93%.