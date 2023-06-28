Anita Brown, a US lady accusing Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, of getting her pregnant, says she was not aware the singer was married.

Brown who further shared screenshots from supposed conversations with him to back up her allegations, denied knowing he was married and said she was asked to lie that her account was hacked when she initially came out with the news.

Davido who is married to Chioma Rowland has a number of children with other women.

Miss Brown in a video she shared, took a pregnancy test that returned positive and disclosed how Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke was asking her what she wanted to do with the pregnancy.

“What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out. I did not know he was married, on God,” she said.

“Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby but nobody knew he got married. I’m in America, nobody here knew sorry. It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing, if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married.

” I’m not looking for that right now so that wasn’t something that I was in search for, I wasn’t digging up anything like that, so no I didn’t know. I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator but never an adulterer, calm down.”

Watch video below: