A video showing the children of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the popular gospel artiste who died on Friday, praying for her on her last birthday, has surfaced online.

In the video, the singer’s children and staff could be seen praying for long life and health for the singer who died as a result of domestic violence.

Osinachi who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was reportedly beaten repeatedly by her husband Peter Nwachukwu who has since been arrested by the police.