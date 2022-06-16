Osinachi: Court adjourns Peter Nwachukwu’s trial till June 20

Trial of late of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, has been adjourned till on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday June 21.

The federal government slammed a 23-count charge on Mr. Nwachukwu, who is accused of being responsible for Osinachi’s death.

The charges border on domestic violence and homicide.

The defendant, whose wife allegedly died as a result of prolonged assault by him, pleaded not guilty to all the allegations that were contained in the charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Osinachi’s death sparked outrage after her family alleged that she suffered marital abuse in the hands of her husband.

Meanwhile, the late Osinachi is expected to be buried in her father’s compound June 25, Abia state.