ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ anchor, Rufai Oseni, has claimed that there was a politically motivated move to silence him by bringing down his Facebook account, describing the move as “malicious.”

In a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Monday, Oseni urged his supporters to take action against what he termed an orchestrated attempt to silence him.

“I need 50,000 people to write to tell Facebook that the attempt to bring my Facebook down is politically motivated and malicious,” he wrote.

The popular broadcaster, renowned for his forthrightness on national issues, added a rallying call to his followers, saying, “Let’s do it.”

Oseni further alleged that the attacks against his social media presence were part of a broader effort to suppress his voice. “They want to silence me,” he declared.

Business Hallmark reports that Oseni, one of ARISE News anchors, has been vocal on issues of governance, accountability, and civic responsibility, often drawing both praise and criticism for his forthright opinions.