Rufai Oseni, Arise Television presenter, Oseni Rufai, has paid N70,000 fine for driving on BRT lane in Lagos.

Oseni who was captured in a video having an altercation with the police following the incident on Monday, appeared in a Lagos mobile court on Tuesday.

He was charged with flouting Lagos State Transport Law of 2018 and the court found him guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law and was fined the sum of N70,000.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin while giving an update on the development on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

Hundeyin tweeted, “Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”

Meanwhile, Rufai has apologised to all parties involved in the incident adding that it has been a humbling experience for him.

The journalist made the apology during a live broadcast show on Arise News TV on Wednesday morning.

Rufai said: “I have to read the personal message I did. As many of you know in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues on Arise News.

“I like to apologise to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped while driving BRT bus lane. I dare not lay claims to know it all. Lessons have been learned from this entire episode. This has been a really humbling experience for me.

“I like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all those who have reached out to me in the last two days for their guidance and counselling. Thank you, everyone. God bless you all and please let’s continue to strive to make our country a better place for all. I apologise.”