Connect with us

Headlines

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates
Advertisement

Headlines

Nigeria’s GDP per capita drops from $3,220 in 2014 to to $835 in 2025, IMF says

Headlines

Abia targets N120bn IGR in 2025; receives 17,000 applications for 2,500 teaching vacancies 

Business Energy Headline Headlines

Axxela wins gas distribution licenses for subsidiaries to deepen domestic natural gas utilisation

Headlines

Tinubu signs bill setting up Federal University of Environment Ogoni

Headlines

Police rescue woman from suspected Abuja ritualist

Headlines

My govt laid solid groundwork for democratic governance – Abdulsalami

Headlines

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa gets accreditation for 6 new courses, one reaccredited

Headlines

Trump: 3,690 Nigerians face deportation in US

Headlines

Why I abandoned acting in US - Bukky Wright

Headlines

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

Published

1 hour ago

on

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that candidates under the age of 16 would be considered for admission into tertiary institutions if they demonstrated that they were academically exceptional by scoring 80 per cent and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Assume that the total score in the UTME is 400 marks, 80 represents a minimum score of 320.

This development comes on the heels of the recent reversal of the mandatory 18-year admission age benchmark introduced by the former Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

The current education minister, Olatunji Alausa, reinstated the previous benchmark of 16 years, a move widely supported by stakeholders in the education sector.

During a recent meeting with key stakeholders—including Chief External Examiners, Chief Technical Advisors, and members of the Equal Opportunity Group—JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted that while the 16-year age requirement remains the standard, exceptional candidates under the age of 16 may be granted admission under strict conditions.

A transcript of the meeting, published in JAMB’s bulletin quoted quoted Oloyede as saying: “This is about complying with the law. Age plays a crucial role in maturity and academic development. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have age limits for leadership positions such as local government chairman. Biological age is linked to intellectual growth, and while rules exist, there must be room for exceptions.

“The Minister of Education has clearly stated that the minimum age for admission remains 16. However, we acknowledge that some gifted children exist. These individuals should not be overlooked. We must identify them and allow them to sit for the exams.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *