Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that candidates under the age of 16 would be considered for admission into tertiary institutions if they demonstrated that they were academically exceptional by scoring 80 per cent and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Assume that the total score in the UTME is 400 marks, 80 represents a minimum score of 320.

This development comes on the heels of the recent reversal of the mandatory 18-year admission age benchmark introduced by the former Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

The current education minister, Olatunji Alausa, reinstated the previous benchmark of 16 years, a move widely supported by stakeholders in the education sector.

During a recent meeting with key stakeholders—including Chief External Examiners, Chief Technical Advisors, and members of the Equal Opportunity Group—JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted that while the 16-year age requirement remains the standard, exceptional candidates under the age of 16 may be granted admission under strict conditions.

A transcript of the meeting, published in JAMB’s bulletin quoted quoted Oloyede as saying: “This is about complying with the law. Age plays a crucial role in maturity and academic development. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have age limits for leadership positions such as local government chairman. Biological age is linked to intellectual growth, and while rules exist, there must be room for exceptions.

“The Minister of Education has clearly stated that the minimum age for admission remains 16. However, we acknowledge that some gifted children exist. These individuals should not be overlooked. We must identify them and allow them to sit for the exams.”