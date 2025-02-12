Connect with us

Headlines

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price to N1,020/litre
Advertisement

Headlines

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

Headlines

Nigeria’s GDP per capita drops from $3,220 in 2014 to to $835 in 2025, IMF says

Headlines

Abia targets N120bn IGR in 2025; receives 17,000 applications for 2,500 teaching vacancies 

Business Energy Headline Headlines

Axxela wins gas distribution licenses for subsidiaries to deepen domestic natural gas utilisation

Headlines

Tinubu signs bill setting up Federal University of Environment Ogoni

Headlines

Police rescue woman from suspected Abuja ritualist

Headlines

My govt laid solid groundwork for democratic governance – Abdulsalami

Headlines

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa gets accreditation for 6 new courses, one reaccredited

Headlines

Trump: 3,690 Nigerians face deportation in US

Headlines

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price to N1,020/litre

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price to N1,020/litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals announced on Tuesday that it has reduced the cost of its diesel to N1,020 per litre, down from N1,075 per litre at the gantry price.

The company in a statement, said the reduction was to better serve its customers and Nigerians in general.

Recently, the refinery also reduced the ex-depot price of petrol from N950 to N890 per litre. This resulted in marketers dropping their prices with MRS selling a litre of petrol at N925.

Commenting on the latest reduction of N55 per litre for diesel, a Development Economist and Public Policy Analyst, Prof Ken Ife, said the Dangote refinery sacrificed over N10bn billion to ensure the availability of petrol at a uniform price across the country during the yuletide period.

Ife who spoke in a TV interview on Tuesday, explained that for years, the equalisation fund had been responsible for managing the price differentials and transportation costs involved in distributing petroleum across the country, saying the government owes marketers over N80bn of the fund.

He said the facility is steering Nigeria away from its traditional focus on petrol towards a diversified range of petroleum-based exports.

He added that with major international players such as Saudi Aramco purchasing refined products from Nigeria, the country is swiftly becoming a key player in the global petroleum market.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *