The meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the negotiation team of the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, had on Monday disclosed that the union would meet the Federal Government’s team.

He assured Nigerians that the union would call off its strike if the Federal Government presented a decent proposal.

The meeting, it was gathered, took place at the FCT headquarters National Universities Commission (NUC) and was headed by Emeritus Professor, Nimi-Briggs.

“The meeting ended with no end in sight. There were no new matters to discuss”, a highly reliable source within the ASUU NEC disclosed.

When contacted on Tuesday night for comment, Osodeke did not reply to inquiries.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said the minister would brief the media on Thursday.

ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022 commenced a strike to press home its demands.