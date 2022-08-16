The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N1.4 billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In a statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency said the funds were part of the monies which some commercial banks fraudulently refused to transmit to the Treasury Single Account (TSA), since 2015.

The commission said it released the recovered fund to the NHIS on August 5, 2022,

EFCC had also on February 10, 2022 released a sum of N1.5billion recovered from banks to the NHIS.