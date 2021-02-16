It was an evening of celebration and oneness on Sunday, February 14, 2021 as Valentine Ozigbo, the leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the upcoming November 2021 election, celebrated Valentine’s Day with Anambra women.

The event which took place at Emmaus House, Awka, was unique and the first of its kind by any aspirant gunning for the office of governor in Anambra state. The host, his wife and their guests were treated to a live music. The highpoint of the event was the sharing of gifts by Mr Ozigbo to the over 600 guests.

Addressing the women who dressed in red to signify the love that St. Valentine’s day celebration signifies, Mr Ozigbo said the decision to celebrate Valentine’s Day with them was not a coincidence or political gimmick. He said that women embody and manifest unconditional love and compassionate living.

“I decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all of you, so we could interact, relax our nerves, renew our strength and remind ourselves of the important goal we have ahead of us,” Ozigbo said.

“It is time for our story to change for the good, and that change will come with the your help.

“I am a firm believer in the innate power and strong character of women. When you support a project, you don’t waver, when you move, you pull along your husband and children. Aside from God, you are the next.

“Women are the most reliable people to go on a mission with, especially the kind I am undertaking now.

“That’s why I have always anchored this project on you and your children, the youths. That’s the reason behind my decision for us to show and share love with you on this special day.

“The message of Valentine’s Day resonates with what the VCO organization is all about – oneness, unity, and love.

“Valentine conquers everything because love conquers everything and valentine is about love. I am Valentine I am for love for all,” Ozigbo added.

Ozigbo was accompanied to the event by his lovely wife, Mrs Ojiugo Ozigbo and some Directors of the VCO Campaign Organisation – Ichie Sunday Ezeobiora, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and a two-time member of the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Eucharia Azodo; a former State Chairman of the party, Chief Ejike Oguebego; a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Sir Tim Egboka; and a former member of the state party executive, Chief Tony Offiah.

Others senior members of Ozigbo’s campaign organisation who were present at the event were the General Manager of the VCO Foundation, Sir Izuchukwu Oraelosi; a former Chairman of the party in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Akaeze; Coordinator of VCO Campaign Organisation in Oyi LGA, Hon Barr Okechukwu Ngoesina; a party stalwart in Anambra West Local Government Area, Bartholomew Obaha; former Chairman of the PDP in Njikoka Local Government Area, Dr. Willy Emenari; a former PDP women leader in the state, Dame Love Ebeh; the leader of the VCO Youth movement, Innocent Ugwo, Mrs Oby Mezi, and others.

Valentine Ozigbo is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, a position he resigned from in 2020 to concentrate on his next chapter which is public service. He is one of Nigeria’s most recognizable philanthropists being the founder of one of the leading non-profit charity organisations, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation.