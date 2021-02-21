A former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has accused the state governor, Hope Uzodinma’s special adviser on special duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, of using over 1000 thugs armed to the teeth and police officers to unleash attack on him and his personal aides.

The incident occurred in Owerri, the state capital on Sunday.

The former governor in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said Governor Uzodinma by the attack has opened an unprecedented ugly chapter in the state’s politics.

“More than 1000 thugs, armed to teeth with knives and guns and led by Chinasa Nwaneri, governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties today, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, with the backing of armed policemen from Government House, attacked the former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Convoy. They attacked and damaged all the Vehicles in his Convoy. They also attacked his personal aides,” the statement said.

“Senator Okorocha was with only his personal aides when the thugs unleashed the attack.

“This is the information we can give as at now.

“We are still watching events as they unfold.

“Okorocha has the strongest political structure in the state and teaming followers in the State. If he had expected the attacked, he would not have moved with his personal aides alone.

“Okorocha has never been a violent man. This planned attack but unprovoked and unwarranted, has opened a new, but ugly chapter in the politics of the State.”