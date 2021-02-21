The Imo State police on Sunday, arrested former governor of the state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha.

It was gathered that Okorocha was arrested for allegedly destroying government and security vehicles and also breaking into a property the government had seized from his wife, Nkechi.

The state Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, on Friday, said the government had recovered Royal Palm Estate on Akachi Road, Owerri, allegedly belonging to Nkechi.

Onuegbu added that the government had sealed up the place till further notice.

He said the seizure was in compliance with the directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the recovery of lands and other related matters.

He said, “This is as a result of the recommendation of the commission that all illegal lands and structures acquired by the administrations between 2006 and 2019 should be taken over by the government.”

The commissioner said the current administration was doing everything to recover all the stolen properties of the state, especially those carted away by the previous administration.

Onuegbu added that in line with the 3Rs mantra initiative of Governor Hope Uzodinma, the state must continue to work in line with the relevant laws and recommendations of government agencies and commissions no matter whose ox is gored.

Okorocha had reportedly gone to the estate and warned Uzodinma and security operatives to stay off the property and in the process fracas ensued.

Meanwhile, the former governor has accused Uzodinma’s special adviser on special duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, of using over 1000 thugs armed to the teeth and police officers to unleash attack on him and his personal aides.

Okorocha in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said Governor Uzodinma by the attack has opened an unprecedented ugly chapter in the state’s politics.

“More than 1000 thugs, armed to teeth with knives and guns and led by Chinasa Nwaneri, governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties today, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, with the backing of armed policemen from Government House, attacked the former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Convoy. They attacked and damaged all the Vehicles in his Convoy. They also attacked his personal aides,” the statement said.

“Senator Okorocha was with only his personal aides when the thugs unleashed the attack.

“This is the information we can give as at now.

“We are still watching events as they unfold.

“Okorocha has the strongest political structure in the state and teaming followers in the State. If he had expected the attacked, he would not have moved with his personal aides alone.

“Okorocha has never been a violent man. This planned attack but unprovoked and unwarranted, has opened a new, but ugly chapter in the politics of the State.”