All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain and one time governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Okey Okoroji has said Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Imo State governor, has what it takes to do well in the state.

Okoroji, a legal practitioner based in Lagos noted that people are antagonizing the governor unnecessarily due to misconceptions about him.

“Hope Uzodinma is a man who knows the street and he knows the palaces,” Okoroji said. “Beyond what people say about him, not necessarily based on any evidence or fact, but on imaginations.

“He is an all rounder who has evolved for a long time. People should not simply become antagonistic to his government because they don’t like him.

“He should be given the support he needs to deliver, it’s about the welfare of the people. He should be given all the encouragement he needs to take Imo State forward.”

Okoroji lamented that Imo, for the past 20 years, has suffered bad governance, noting that the emergence of Uzodinma presents an opportunity for a new beginning.

He noted that while Emeka Ihedioha reserved the right to return to court to seek justice if it is that an injustice was done to him, governance should not be stalled.

“As a Imo man, I don’t think we should be bickering over the court judgment. Certainly, we as a people are interested in seeing that justice and fairness is done. And if it appears an injustice has been done to any party, the court is still open to the aggrieved party,” he said.

“However, in the meantime, governance should not be put on hold in the state. This is about the life of Imo people who have suffered so much bad governance in the last 20 years. We have ever hardly ever gotten it right in Imo in terms of good leadership. But this is what we have at the moment. And it’s not going to be the worst we ever had.”