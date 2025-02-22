USPF hands over Emerging Tech Centre to Ogun State Institute of Technology

The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has handed over a new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) project to Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Ogun State.

The project named: Emerging Technologies Centre (ETC), sited on the Institute’s campus, is aimed at enhancing learning experience of students while providing a platform for digital innovation, research, and development (R&D) for the overall economic growth of Nigeria.

The highlight of the inauguration and handover ceremony on Thursday was the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ensuring effective utilisation and sustainability of the ICT project in the Institute.

The ETC is one of the access projects of the USPF and a significant milestone towards the government’s policy direction to bridge digital divide and promote digital inclusion across Nigeria.

The Centre is equipped with 100 desktop computers, emerging technology applications, bandwidth, and connectivity tools, to provide students and faculty members with access to cutting-edge technology and resources.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the USPF Secretary, Yomi Arowosafe, said the Centre represents more than just bricks and mortar. According to him, it embodies a vision, a commitment, and an investment in the future of Ogun State, and by extension, the future of our nation, Nigeria.

“Under the strategic direction of the Hon Minister of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and strategic focus of the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, the USPF is vested with the mandate of providing ICT access to the unserved and underserved communities across the country,” he said.

Through strategic implementation, Arowosafe said the USPF has implemented various access and connectivity projects across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, which has continued positively impact ICT utilisation and deepen connectivity across the country.

“With a student population of 9,300, OGITECH is one of the leading institutions of technology in Nigeria, and we are proud to partner with them to bring this project to fruition. The ETC will not only enhance the learning experience of students but also provide a platform for innovation, research, and development.

“We expect this project to have a significant impact on the institution and the wider community. It will provide opportunities for students to develop skills in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. It will also enable faculty members to integrate technology into their teaching and research and to collaborate with other institutions and industry partners,” he said.

The USPF Secretary also stated that the ETC will serve as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, providing a platform for start-ups and small businesses to incubate and grow.

“We believe that this project will contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, and we are proud to be a part of it and we look forward to seeing the impact of this project on the institution and the wider community,” he said.

Arowosafe stated that the MoU signing has been designed as part of sustainability strategy for future projects of USPF, where the beneficiary organisations, group and communities can take ownership of such project and be committed to taking necessary initiatives to ensure it continually serves them without being abandoned after handover by the USPF.

In his remarks during the handover ceremony, the Rector of OGITECH, Dr. Abiodun Oluseye, applauded the NCC and the USPF team for siting the project in the Institute, promising that the project will be put into effective utilisation to benefit not only the Institute abut its entire community.

He also expressed commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of the project, as has been articulated in the joint MoU between the OGITECH and the USPF. “We will ensure the sustainability of the project and work towards putting it into effective use for the benefits of the entire community,” he said.

The USPF was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and universal service to ICTs in rural, un-served and under-served areas in Nigeria. The Fund is being managed to facilitate the widest possible access to affordable telecommunications services for greater social equity and inclusion for the people of Nigeria.