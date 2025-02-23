Kaduna dry port clears 500 containers in 12 weeks — Official

The Nigerian Shippers Council has revealed that the Kaduna dry port had received and cleared over 500 containers of goods in the past three months.

Buba Danjuma, Director of the Kaduna Port Office, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing journalists after a maritime industry sensitisation at the ongoing 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Danjuma noted that the Kaduna dry port is a key hub, officially designated as both a port of origin and destination for cargo.

He further stated that the port fosters exports and imports from Kaduna to global destinations, bolstering trade access.

He also stressed the federal government’s resolve to improving railway operations, which would, in turn, boost dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.

Danjuma said that high logistics costs remain a big challenge to business, and improved railway operations would significantly reduce these expenses.

“Local goods will flow seamlessly between Lagos and Kaduna. With enhanced railway services, container deliveries in Kaduna are expected to exceed 1,000 within the same period,” he added.