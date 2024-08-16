US rapper BeatKing dies at 39

American rapper and producer, Justin Riley, popularly known as BeatKing has died at 39.

The singer was reported to have died on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

His manager, Tasha Felder made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday.

He wrote, “Today, Aug. 15, 2024, we have lost BeatKing.

“BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artistes that his sound will forever live. He loved his music, his daughters and his fans. We will love him forever.”

The late Houston singer is survived by two daughters and his partner, Talameshia.

