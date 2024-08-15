It’s a skit,’ says husband whose ‘passport’ was torn by wife at Lagos airport

The man whose wife supposedly tore his passport upon their return to Nigeria, has clarified that the entire incident was staged.

In a recent video shared on the family’s Instagram page, jejojafamilytv, the man is seen in the company of his children begging Nigerians to forgive him and understand.

According to him, what his wife tore was not a passport, adding that as a Nigerian, he cannot go against the laws of the country.

He said love is ruling his family, contrary to what was portrayed in the video that went viral.

According to him, “What my wife tore is not passport, she never tore my passport, she never spoilt my passport, we are doing a skit, this is somebody’s story of what happened that we are passing to the world. But I didn’t even know it would go viral.

“Please, I’m begging everybody, this is not passport, my passport is intact. Nobody should drag this thing to the mud.

“We are sorry, we cannot defy the law of Nigeria, we are full bonafide Nigerian, we cannot go against the law by destroying the passport of Nigeria, it is not possible.”

Recall on Monday, the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS on Monday said it has launched a formal investigation following the circulation of the video on social media, showing the man’s wife destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Kenneth Udo disclosed that the individual has been identified and invited for further investigation.

“If the allegations are substantiated, her actions would have constituted a breach of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the provisions of the Immigration Act in the interest of national security, and to preserving the dignity and integrity of the nation’s legal instruments”, he stated.

