The governments of Lagos, Ogun and Osun states have declared Tuesday, 20 August, 2024 as work-free for public servants to mark this year’s Isese Day celebration.

The United Nations had declared August 20 as World Traditional Religion (Isese) Day for the celebration of traditional religion globally.

This is the first time that Lagos in particular is declaring holiday for Isese Day celebration.

This is contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

According to the circular, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved that Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 be declared work-free day for public servants in the State.

The circular said public servants were to resume work on Wednesday by 8.00am.

“It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day Celebration will hold on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024.

“In emphasizing commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, be declared a Work-Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

“Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service wide publicity.”

Ogun declares public holiday

Similarly, the m government of Ogun State has declared Tuesday, August 20, a public holiday to celebrate this year’s Isese Day, in line with the Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s commitment to religious inclusivity.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers across the state to commemorate their special day.

The statement added that Ogun State remains an exemplary federating unit with an enviable level of religious cohesion and harmony, even in the face of diversity.

It urged traditional worshippers in the state to celebrate in moderation and respect the rights of others’ religions during the celebrations to sustain the state’s inherent culture of religious tolerance.

The statement also encouraged the adherents to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement in Ogun State and Nigeria at large, adding that prayers contribute immensely to the success of every nation.

Osun declares work free day

Earlier on Monday, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke also declared Tuesday public holiday in the State for celebration of traditional religion (Isese) Day.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdul-Rasheed Aderibigbe, he stated that Adeleke approved the holiday to allow traditionalists to enjoy the special day.

It reads, “This is to inform the General Public that the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has declared Tuesday, 20th August,2024 as a Public Holiday to celebrate “ISESE DAY”.

He also charged traditionalists to use the day to pray for the administration and the state to prosper, as well as endear unity among various religious groups across the state.

