US, Nigeria to co-host pan-African AI conference in Lagos

Starting from From September 10 to 11, the U.S. Department of State and Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, will convene approximately 300 stakeholders in Lagos for the “Global Inclusivity and Artificial Intelligence: Africa” conference.

During this pan-African conference, senior U.S. government officials will join tech policy leaders, private sector executives, civil society members, and academia to discuss opportunities and challenges in the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence (AI), a statement from the US Consulate said.

The conference will include plenary and break-out sessions, site visits, panel discussions, and networking events that will help participants identify and harmonize tech governance strategies that ensure AI is adopted and advanced in a way that protects the public from potential harm and that ensures everyone is able to enjoy its benefits.

News continues after this Advertisement

This conference represents a significant step in U.S.-Nigeria relations and builds on the positive momentum from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Nigeria in January and the U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission meetings held in April in Abuja, where the AI conference was announced.

Media interested in covering this conference should RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected]

News continues after this Advertisement