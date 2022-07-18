The suspended deputy commissioner of police facing trail over alleged drug trafficking, Abba Kyari, has begged Abuja high court to release him on bail, insisting that his life is in danger at the Kuje Correctional Center.

Kyari made the case through his team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu,

Meanwhile, the federal high hourt has fixed Wednesday to hear the fresh bail application that was brought before by Kyari.

Though the court had earlier denied him bail, Kyari, who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, said he was compelled to make the fresh request, owing to the recent occurrence at the Kuje prison facility.

Recall that terrorists had on July 5, invaded Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram terrorists.

Kyari had on May 24 when his trial came up, told the court that he felt unsafe at the prison facility, alleging that he was being remanded with hardened criminals.

His lawyer, Ikpeazu, said the fresh application for the court to reconsider the request his client earlier made for bail pending the determination of the charge against him, became necessary, considering the nature of assignments he undertook while performing his duties as a police officer.

He told the court that some of the inmates on remand at the Kuje Correctional Center, were people that Kyari’s team at the Police IRT, made their arrest possible.

Aside from DCP Kyari, three other police officers that are equally on trial over the alleged offence- ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu- also begged the court to okay their release on bail on safety ground.

The third defendant in the matter, Bawa James, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, did not join them in the application.

The NDLEA, through its Director of Legal Services, Mr. Sunday Joseph, urged the court to refuse the Defendants’ fresh request for bail.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA on Monday, opened its case against the Defendants by presenting its first witness before the court.

The witness, Mrs Patricia Afolabi, told the court that she is a Commander of Nacotics attached to the forensic unit of the agency, adding that part of her job specification involves receiving and conducting forensic analysis on drug exhibits.

She told the court that she had on February 7, received from the forensic liaison officer of the agency, Abubakar Aliyu, one sealed transparent evidence pack that contained 24 dispensing pack each.

According to the witness, each of the park, contained white substance measured at 0.5grams.

She said the package also contained a request form for analysis.

“From the analysis I conducted, which I labelled exhibit A-X, I found out that 21 of the exhibits contained cocaine, while exhibit H to G were found to be negative.

“I then issued an analysis report of my findings, which I signed and sealed. I repacked them as exhibits in a large envelope and addressed it to the officer in charge at NDLEA Abuja”, the witness stated.

Trial Justice Emeka Nwite admitted all the exhibits in evidence without objection from the Defendants.