OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States government has warned Nigerians to be weary of scammers circulating fake press release to the effect that it is offering work visa to Nigerians aged between 40 and 55.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria which issued the warning in a fraud alert via its twitter handle, @USinNigeria on Thursday, encouraged Nigerians to make inquiries about visa information through official sources.

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!” the mission said.

“If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.”