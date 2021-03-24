OBINNA EZUGWU

The presidency has denied reports making the rounds about President Muhammadu Buhari having a rift with former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, describing the reports as handiwork of mischief makers.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu who made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday, described Tinubu as a strong ally of Buhari, noting it is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which, according to him, are absolutely false.

“The Presidency wishes to make it clear that there is no rift between President Muhammad’s Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“The President and the Asiwaju have a very strong commitment to the All Progressives Congress, APC towards bringing CHANGE and this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people.

“Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief makers.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.”