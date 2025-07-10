2027: Don’t underrate Tinubu, Ribadu warns as opposition coalition

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has cautioned critics of President Bola Tinubu’s administration against underestimating his leadership, describing the president as a “digital leader” with a clear vision for transforming Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 National Cybersecurity Conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Ribadu said Tinubu’s policies have enhanced national stability and made Nigeria more attractive for investment. He dismissed critics of the administration as relics of a bygone era who are clinging to outdated ideas and political entitlement.

“We have quality leadership today in our country. Mr. President is a digital President. People who underestimate him are doing so at their own peril,” Ribadu said. “The country is safer, more stable, and the reforms are beginning to yield results. Those still stuck in the past with expired records should take a back seat.”

His comments came amid growing momentum for a broad-based opposition coalition being spearheaded by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has absorbed defectors from major parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Earlier in the week, the ADC accused the Tinubu administration of fabricating an alleged plot to overthrow the government, claiming it was a deliberate tactic to clamp down on opposition voices and justify growing authoritarianism.

“The Presidency is spreading false alarms to silence dissent,” an ADC statement alleged, warning that “Nigerians can see through the strategy of repression disguised as national security.”

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, added fuel to the speculation when he revealed that several governors and senior figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are quietly supporting the opposition coalition.

“There are powerful people within the APC who are disillusioned and are aligning with the coalition behind the scenes,” Lawal said.

Confirming the growing traction of the opposition bloc, Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that although she remains a member of the Labour Party, she has aligned politically with the coalition under the ADC platform.

“I’m still in the Labour Party, but I’m working closely with the ADC coalition. It’s about national interest and presenting a united front in 2027,” Kingibe said.

However, not all opposition voices are on board with the coalition push. Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South, affirmed his loyalty to the PDP and denied any intention of joining the ADC-led alliance.

“I remain a committed member of the PDP. I have no plans to defect,” Moro stated.

Similarly, leaders of the PDP in Ondo State have disowned two former governorship candidates—Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi—who recently defected to the ADC. In a joint statement, the state chapter declared that the defectors no longer represent the PDP and that their exit has not affected the party’s structure in the state.

In a renewed effort to reposition itself as the leading opposition party, the PDP has also dismissed claims of irrelevance, saying it is quietly consolidating its internal structures ahead of the 2027 elections. The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the PDP is healing from past internal rifts and rebuilding stronger coalitions.

“With over 90 million registered voters and rising disillusionment with the APC, we believe Nigerians will return to a party that offers credible leadership,” Osadolor said.

As opposition groups realign and power blocs shift ahead of 2027, Ribadu insisted that the Tinubu administration remains firmly in control, and warned that Nigerians are increasingly resistant to what he called “recycled propaganda.”

“The people are no longer deceived by empty rhetoric. The reforms are real, and this administration is committed to delivering lasting change,” he said.