Anti-corruption efforts should move to prevention – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has urged paradigm shift in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive from reactive clamp-downs to proactive preventive measures, adding that only systemic and attitudinal change can defeat the deeply rooted menace.

Ribadu said this on Saturday while delivering the 9th Oba Sikiru Adetona Annual Professorial Lecture organised by Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

The lecture, titled “Corruption and National Security: Impacts and Consequences,” was part of activities marking the 91st birthday celebration of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Represented by the Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, Ribadu said corruption remains one of the most destructive threats to Nigeria’s development and security, weakening institutions, diverting critical resources, and eroding public trust.

“We cannot talk about the insecurity in Nigeria without acknowledging that corruption has played a role in eroding public trust, compromising law enforcement effectiveness, and in some cases, enabling impunity,” Ribadu stated.

“Whether it is the diversion of funds meant for military hardware or the undermining of due process in arms procurement, the impact is clear—weakening national capacity to respond to threats.”

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission emphasised that while punitive measures remain important, Nigeria must begin to prioritise preventive mechanisms to stop corruption before it occurs.

“Therefore, we must fight corruption not only by responding to it but by building a strong system that prevents corruption itself,” he said. “Arrest and prosecution of corrupt officials in Nigeria are only reactive. We must build a system that makes it impossible for people to be corrupt even if they want to be.”

Ribadu further noted that corruption is not an exclusive preserve of government officials, but is deeply entrenched among individuals, thus calling for a collective resolve.

“Corruption is endemic in the country, it cuts across individuals too, not government alone. So the fight must be institutional and attitudinal,” he said. “People must resolve to fight corruption. It cannot only be the government. The people must join in the fight too, because who must not take must also not give. What is our commonwealth must not be stolen by anyone.”

Ribadu also mentioned national security, saying that over 160,000 Boko Haram combatants have surrendered, more than 300 commanders have been neutralised, and 2,500 insurgents have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

He stated that Tinubu administration acknowledges that security is a shared responsibility and has therefore sought collaboration with local governance, civil society, traditional institutions, women and youth groups, and the private sector.

Paying tribute to the celebrant, Ribadu described Oba Sikiru Adetona as “a legend, a traditional ruler par excellence, a very courageous voice in the fight against corruption and a chief promoter of good governance.”

“Oba Adetona’s selfless service to humanity, enduring support for education, and commitment to good governance stand as a beacon of visionary leadership. At 90 years of age, Kabiyesi remains an extraordinary symbol of dignity, wisdom, and peace. May his reign continue to be long, impactful, and crowned with tranquility,” he said.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of OOU, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru, described the monarch as a living legend and the university’s most generous benefactor.

“Kabiyesi’s impact on Olabisi Onabanjo University is monumental. He is, without exaggeration, our most generous individual benefactor,” Ashiru said. “His endowment fund laid the foundation for the now renowned Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School for Governance Studies. He didn’t stop there—he gave us buildings, residences, a multipurpose hall, a Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge, and even upgraded the roads on campus.”

He added that the School of Governance, now under the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, continues to contribute significantly to national development through capacity-building programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Deji Agboola, also eulogised the Awujale, calling him “a royal icon, an enigma, a philanthropist, a committed educationist, and a courageous leader.”

Agboola prayed for Oba Adetona’s continued good health and long life, while Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, commended the monarch for his legacy of integrity, wisdom, and visionary leadership.

“Awujale has continually served as a moral compass and highly respected custodian of culture whose noble and selfless contributions to building a virile, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria is worthy of emulation,” Abiodun stated.