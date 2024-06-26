Updated:Fire incident at Dangote Refinery

Fire has engulfed part of the Dangote Refinery located at the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

However, the Dangote Group in a statement on Wednesday, said it was a minor incident that was swiftly contained.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June,” said Anthony Chiejina, head of corporate communications at Dangote Group.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

Watch video below:

