Connect with us

Nation

Updated:Fire incident at Dangote Refinery
Advertisement

Nation

Anambra govt arrests retired teacher for sexually molesting boys

Nation

Gunmen killed 2,600 in Benue communities in one year – AI

Nation

JUST IN: Six students drown in Kaduna while returning after Junior WAEC

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu appeals Justice Nyako’s ruling

Nation

Suspect who detonated explosive in Port Harcourt arrested

Nation

Abia govt announces restriction of Keke, Okada operating hours

Nation

EFCC opens N4bn fraud case against Willie Obiano

Nation

Senior Customs Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions

Nation

Updated:Fire incident at Dangote Refinery

Published

18 hours ago

on

VIDEO: Fire incident at Dangote Refinery

Fire has engulfed part of the Dangote Refinery located at the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

However, the Dangote Group in a statement on Wednesday, said it was a minor incident that was swiftly contained.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June,” said Anthony Chiejina, head of corporate communications at Dangote Group.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

Watch video below:

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *