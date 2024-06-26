Nation
JUST IN: Six students drown in Kaduna while returning after Junior WAEC
Six teenage students on Tuesday, drowned in the Mbang river in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, while returning from a Junior WAEC exam.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m., reports said.
The victims were identified as Manasseh Monday (16 yrs), Musa John (16 yrs), Pius David (15 yrs), Monday Ayuba (16 yrs), David Danlami (19 yrs), and Yahuza Audu (16 yrs).
They were students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai writing the West African Junior School Examination.
More details later…
