UNN Applauds FirstBank as Digital Xperience Centre Launches on Campus
Published

8 seconds ago

on

FirstBank hosts financial market dealers association quarterly meeting

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has lauded FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for unveiling a state-of-the-art Digital Xperience Centre on its campus, marking a significant milestone in the university’s partnership with the financial institution.

The centre, which is FirstBank’s sixth fully automated branch nationwide and the first in Nigeria’s South-East, provides around-the-clock access to world-class banking services. It is designed to meet the dynamic expectations of today’s customers—particularly tech-savvy students—offering services that blend convenience, innovation, and a user-friendly environment.

Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, described the launch as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to reshaping the banking experience through digital transformation.

“This centre is designed to cater to the growing and evolving needs of consumers and the banking public, enabling customers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence,” Alebiosu said. “It speaks to our readiness for the future and our focus on delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of the university community.”

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Professor Oguejiofo Ujam, expressed gratitude to the bank for deepening its relationship with the university through such a forward-thinking initiative.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with FirstBank, and we deeply appreciate this new development,” Ujam said. “This Digital Xperience Centre brings banking closer to our students, staff, and the wider community.”

The centre offers a wide range of self-service options—from account updates to cash withdrawals—at users’ fingertips, with 24/7 availability that allows students to conveniently bank outside lecture hours. The design and services are tailored to resonate with Gen Z and millennial users, offering an engaging and immersive experience that goes beyond traditional banking.

According to Alebiosu, the centre embodies FirstBank’s mission to deliver exceptional service and drive financial inclusion in innovative ways.

“This is more than just a convenience,” he added. “It’s a vision of the future. We hope to replicate this across other universities and communities across Nigeria. Our message is simple: the future starts here.”

The initiative is expected to improve access to digital financial services, strengthen UNN’s technological infrastructure, and support broader national goals around digital inclusion and financial empowerment.

The Digital Xperience Centre stands as a symbol of FirstBank’s customer-first philosophy and its determination to lead the banking sector into a tech-driven future.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

