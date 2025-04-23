Nigeria’s Gas Output Rises by 15.6% to 227.9 Billion SCF in March 2025

Nigeria’s natural gas production surged by 15.6% month-on-month to reach 227,931.65 million standard cubic feet (mscf) in March 2025, reflecting renewed momentum in the country’s gas sector.

According to the latest Gas Production Status Report from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the figure marks a notable increase from 197,138.79 mscf recorded in February 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, Nigeria’s gas output showed a modest growth compared to the 198,353.62 mscf produced in March 2024.

Of the total production in March 2025, 119,552.75 mscf was classified as associated gas, generated during crude oil extraction, while 108,378.90 mscf was non-associated gas, produced independently of oil through dedicated gas wells—often after significant exploration and infrastructure investments.

The increase comes as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) intensifies policy initiatives aimed at boosting investment, infrastructure, and output in the gas sector, positioning gas as a major driver of Nigeria’s energy transition and economic growth.

In a related development, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the nation’s gas production and export capacity through its Train 7 Project, currently under construction.

“We are fully committed to expanding our operations with the NLNG Train 7 Project, which will increase our production capacity by 35%, from 22 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 30 mtpa,” the company said in a recent report. “This project underscores our role as a key player in the global LNG market and strengthens Nigeria’s position as a top-tier supplier.”

Nigeria is home to 202 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves—ranked the 9th largest globally—making the resource a strategic pillar for national development, industrialisation, and foreign exchange earnings.

With rising global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cleaner energy sources, stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector say the country must capitalise on its abundant gas resources to drive economic transformation and energy security.