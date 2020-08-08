Adebayo Obajemu

Universal Insurance Plc released its financial results for the period ended 30th June 2020 on Thursday 6th of August, 2020.

The Insurance Company recorded 81.07% growth in Turnover, closing at N2.203billion above the previous close of N1.216 billion in the half year of 2019.

Profit before Tax also grew by over 800% to stand at N1.216billion from a loss before tax of N167 million in the previous year.

Profit after tax soared to N209 million, growing by 220.6% when compared with a loss after tax of N173 million it closed in 2019

The earnings per share for the period under review is N0.01 from the previous deficit EPS recorded in the half year of 2019.

With the reference price of N0.20 at the released day, the P.E ratio of Universal Insurance is at 15.33x and earnings yield of 6.52%.