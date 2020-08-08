Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock market for 5 straight trading session this week closed on a positive note. The All Share Index on Friday grew by 0.45% to close at 25,041.89 points from the previous close of 24,930.34 points on Thursday.

Investors gain N58 billion as Market Capitalisation grew further by 0.45% to close at N13.068 trillion from the previous close of N13.005 trillion.

An aggregate of 167 million units of shares were traded in 4,036 deals, valued at N2 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 23 equities appreciated in their share prices against 5 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Value Fund led other percentage gainers with 9.98% growth, closing at N113.5 from the previous close of N103.2.

Learn Africa, May & Baker and Union Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.57%, 8.93% and 8.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UACN led four other price decliners as its shed 9.49% of its share price to close at N6.20 from the previous close of N6.85.

Others price decliners include: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (-8.89%), Jaiz Bank (-3.39%), AIICO Insurance (-3.23%) and Transcorp Plc (-1.61%).

Volume Drivers

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc traded about 27.17 million units of its shares in 516 deals, valued at N657.6 million.

FBN Holdings Plc traded about 22.96 million units of its shares in 288 deals, valued at N116.87 million.

Sterling Bank Plc traded about 12.64 million units of its shares in 166 deals, valued at N15.09 million