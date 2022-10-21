Nigerian market bounces back, grows marginally by 0.03%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market on Thursday bounced back after sessions losses as the All Share Index marginally grew by 0.03% to settle at 44,332.38 points from the previous close of 44,318.15 points.

Investors gained 8 billion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.03% to close at N24.147 trillion from the previous close of N24.139 trillion.

An aggregate of 115.6 million units of shares were traded in 2,851 deals, valued at N3.173 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 17 equities appreciated in their share prices against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CWG of Nigeria led the gainers with 9.59% growth to close at N0.80 from the previous close of N0.73.

UPDCREIT, JAPAULGOLD and WAPIC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.93%, 7.69% and 5.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

BETA GLASS led price decliners’ table as it shed 9.98% of its share price to close at N41.50 from the previous close of N46.10.

Mutual Benefits, RTBRISCOE and Regency Alliance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68%, 9.68% and 7.69% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 39 million units of its shares in just 257 deals, valued at about N149 million.

GTCO traded about 8 million units of its shares in 331 deals, valued at about N154 million.

MTN Nigeria traded about 3.5 million units of its shares in 170 deals, valued at N689 million.