United Capital Launches UCAMWAL, Two New Mutual Funds in Francophone West Africa

United Capital Plc has officially launched operations of its newest subsidiary, United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited (UCAMWAL), with the unveiling of two CFA franc-denominated mutual funds in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire: the UCAMWAL Bond Fund and the UCAMWAL Diversified Fund.

This development marks a major milestone in United Capital’s strategic pan-African expansion and signals the operational debut of UCAMWAL, a portfolio management company licensed by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA).

The new mutual funds are designed to serve both individual and institutional investors across the eight WAEMU member countries—Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. They aim to promote long-term wealth creation, support financial inclusion, and deepen regional capital markets.

About the Funds:

UCAMWAL Bond Fund:

A low-risk, open-ended fund focused on fixed-income and money market instruments. It is ideal for conservative investors seeking capital preservation and steady returns.

UCAMWAL Diversified Fund:

A balanced-risk fund investing across asset classes, including fixed income, equities, and money market instruments. It is tailored for investors pursuing both capital appreciation and income diversification.

Mr. Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, described the launch as a pivotal moment in the Group’s regional strategy:

“This product launch signals the kick-off of our pan-African footprint expansion, starting with the WAEMU region. Our mission is to shape a financially inclusive and economically resilient Africa, by Africans and for Africa. We bring our proven investment expertise to this market to foster cross-border prosperity.”

Mr. Ejikeme Okoli, Director of Africa Operations at United Capital Plc, emphasized the long-term vision for regional development:

“Our expansion into WAEMU is not just about presence; it’s about impact. We aim to build a collaborative financial institution that partners with local economies to unlock prosperity through tailored solutions, shared value, and inclusive growth.”

Mr. Labas Bamba, Managing Director of UCAMWAL, highlighted the firm’s investor-first approach:

“This marks a pivotal step in reshaping asset and wealth management in Francophone West Africa. These funds blend global standards with local insight, ensuring every investor’s journey is supported at every stage of life and business.”

The launch comes at a crucial time for the WAEMU region, as both public and private sectors seek innovative ways to mobilise domestic savings and fund economic growth. UCAMWAL’s entry is expected to bolster capital market development and provide professionally managed alternatives to traditional savings methods.

UCAMWAL will offer a range of services including mutual funds, portfolio management, and financial advisory. The two newly launched funds are open for subscription at: www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com/ucamwal

United Capital Plc currently manages nearly ₦2 trillion in assets and over $500 million in mutual funds in Nigeria. With a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, the Group is widely recognised for its financial innovation, client-focused excellence, and growing pan-African reach.

Key Highlights:

UCAMWAL, headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, is United Capital’s first fully operational subsidiary in Francophone West Africa.

Licensed by AMF-UMOA, UCAMWAL can operate across all eight WAEMU countries.

Offers asset management, mutual funds, and advisory services tailored to the Francophone market.

Mutual funds are regulated and approved by AMF-UMOA.