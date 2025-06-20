Odua Cooperative seeks grant to revive S’West economy

Odua Cooperative Conglomerate is eyeing grants and international funds from donor agencies to bolster the cooperative movement in South-West Nigeria.

The President of the conglomerate, Chief Felix Ajibode, made this known at a special cooperative stakeholders’ meeting held at the Cooperative Building in Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajibode stated that the meeting was convened to jointly deliberate and take decisions on the opportunities offered by the recent World Meets in Giessen Conference, hosted by IHK Global, held in Friberg, Germany.

The conference brought together about 150 countries across the world, including Nigeria, Brazil, India, and China, among others.

“The reports I have received from participants from the Cooperative Movements and the benefits therefrom brought about this stakeholders meeting, for us to discuss how best to benefit from the opportunities the conference provides,” Ajibode said.

He voiced concerns that both the military and civilian administrations had not considered the imperative of giving grants to the Cooperative Movement which it enjoyed through the Premier of Western Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Your Excellencies and Honourable Commissioners, the Cooperative Movement since 1952 have been receiving subventions or grants, as the case may be, from the government as of then (Western Nigeria), through the Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“These grants and subventions at the time solidified the foundation of the Cooperative Movement.

“It saddens me to inform you that since the period of the military regime to date, no government of any state has deemed it fit to give grants to cooperative organisations represented by the state federation.

“Consequent upon this and the opportunities the THK Conference provides, it is necessary to look for avenues to access international funds, grants or loans from donor agencies to help move the cooperative forward in South West Nigeria,” Ajibode said.

At the meeting, the president approved the constitution of a committee to draw up an action plan and framework for the South-West Cooperative Conglomerate, with a mandate to submit the report within 30 days.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Adebisi Adeniyi, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olajide Okesade, assured that Governor ‘Seyi Makinde would support the conglomerate’s efforts in moving the movement forward.

Additionally, the Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperative, Alhaji Ademola Balogun, who was represented at the event by the Director of Cooperative Service, Samuel Mustapha, noted that the cooperative model was once a formidable economic driver in the old Western Region under the visionary leadership of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said: “Through cooperatives, agricultural production was enhanced, employment was generated, and even a cooperative bank was established.”

The Osun State Commissioner for Cooperative and Empowerment, Chief Bayo Ogungbangbe, said Governor Ademola Adeleke would buy into ideas that would drive the progress and stability of the conglomerate.

Present at the event were federation presidents, and directors of Odua Cooperative Conglomerate from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states, among others.