United Capital hosts 2nd investment forum, pushes for inclusive capital market

United Capital Asset Management, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, held the second edition of its flagship Investment Forum on Tuesday, June 25, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments: Bridging Nigeria’s Knowledge and Wealth Gap,” the forum convened key stakeholders in finance, media, and policy to explore ways to expand inclusive participation in the Nigerian capital market.

United Capital Group CEO, Peter Ashade, opened the event by reaffirming the firm’s commitment to democratizing access to investment opportunities. He stressed that while access to basic financial services has improved, capital market participation remains alarmingly low, limiting Nigeria’s economic potential.

“Our goal remains unchanged—to promote meaningful engagement on the role of capital markets in wealth creation. But the urgency to act is now even greater,” Ashade said.

Delivering the keynote address, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, underscored the urgent need to close Nigeria’s financial literacy gap. In a fireside chat with Ashade, he described the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 as a transformative tool designed to boost investor protection, market integrity, and accessibility—particularly for informal sector participants.

Both leaders highlighted the role of digital media and credible influencers in combating misinformation, curbing Ponzi schemes, and promoting safe, long-term investment practices. “True financial inclusion goes beyond access,” they agreed. “It requires knowledge and confidence.”

The second half of the forum featured expert perspectives on bridging the investment knowledge gap. Dr. Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management, emphasized the need to simplify financial concepts and provide tools that help people make informed decisions. Her call was backed by data-driven insights from EFInA CEO, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju.

“What Nigerians need is practical financial understanding—of risk, returns, and diversification,” said Dr. Oginni. “We must go beyond product pushing and deliver real education.”

A high-level panel session included:

Uche Uzoebo, CEO, SANEF

Abimbola Babasola (representing Jude Chiemeka, CEO, NGX Ltd)

Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics

Oler Oladele, Founder, Money Wit Club

Sola Adesakin, Founder, Smart Stewards

The panel shared actionable strategies on rebuilding financial trust in underserved communities, customizing investment products, using digital platforms effectively, and aligning regulation to support inclusive growth.

The forum reinforced United Capital Asset Management’s role in shaping policy and driving financial empowerment. With over ₦1 trillion in assets under management and 10 mutual funds—including the newly launched Children Investment Fund—the firm continues to offer inclusive products tailored to women, youth, ethical and impact-conscious investors, and everyday Nigerians seeking secure pathways to wealth creation.