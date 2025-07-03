Gov. Otti strategizes for impactful second half of first term

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has convened the second-quarter strategic retreat for members of the State Executive Council, political appointees, and the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council, as part of efforts to consolidate gains and chart a clearer course for the remaining half of his first term in office.

The retreat, held at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, had the theme “Sustaining the Momentum: Leadership and Execution”. It was designed to map out strategies for accelerating development and improving governance outcomes.

In his opening address, Governor Otti urged participants to maximise the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, ask questions, participate in group discussions, and schedule one-on-one mentoring sessions—especially with members of the Global Economic Advisory Council.

“I want to emphasise that the one-on-one mentorship sessions should particularly involve members of the Global Economic Advisory Council,” he said. “These regular retreats have been institutionalised to allow us to periodically assess our progress, measure ourselves against key milestones, identify gaps, and speed up execution—subject to available resources.”

He noted that even critics have acknowledged the administration’s achievements so far.

“The general consensus, including from friends across the political divide, is that we have done well over the past two years. We have raised the bar in governance and demonstrated a single-minded commitment to the new Abia dream,” the governor stated.

Governor Otti reminded members of his cabinet of the enormous tasks ahead as they enter the second half of his first four-year term. He reflected on the administration’s shift in 2023 from planning to execution, adding that the past 21 months have offered valuable lessons in public service, stakeholder management, and balancing short-term needs with long-term goals.

“We are operating in a dynamic environment where expectations are constantly evolving. Meeting these expectations requires empathy and a deep understanding of our role in the broader national context,” he said.

He cautioned against complacency and underperformance, reiterating that his government has zero tolerance for mediocrity. He called on participants to use the retreat as a platform to share knowledge, sharpen execution strategies, and improve overall performance.

Governor Otti also highlighted the unique nature of the retreat, which featured the active involvement of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council. He thanked the council, particularly Co-Chair Professor Arunma Oteh, for engaging with government officials since the beginning of the week to help shape policy direction.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu, said the theme of the retreat was timely, noting that a government’s credibility rests not only on promises but on its capacity to deliver.

He acknowledged the complexity of challenges before the administration, stressing the importance of sustained momentum and collaboration.

“While vision and ideas are important, they only take on meaning through disciplined and coordinated implementation,” Prof. Kalu added.