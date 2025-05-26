United Capital Launches Children Investment Fund to Mark Children’s Day

United Capital Asset Management (UCAML), a subsidiary of United Capital Plc, has launched a new mutual fund specifically designed for children, as part of activities marking this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

The new product, named the Children Investment Fund (CIF), was officially unveiled at a ceremony held at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos. The CIF is a naira-denominated, open-ended mutual fund aimed at helping Nigerian families invest in their children’s futures by providing access to long-term, professionally managed investment opportunities.

According to UCAML, the fund is tailored to meet important milestones in a child’s life, including education, healthcare, and other capital-intensive needs.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Odiri Oginni, Managing Director/CEO of United Capital Asset Management, underscored the importance of early investment in securing a stable future for the next generation.

“The Children Investment Fund was created to help parents and guardians prepare financially for their children’s future,” Dr. Oginni said. “We believe every child deserves a good financial head start, and this fund is our contribution to building that foundation. Whether it’s for education, healthcare, or special needs, this fund offers a structured and disciplined way to start early and grow steadily.”

The launch of CIF brings the total number of mutual funds under UCAML’s management to 10, solidifying its position as the second-largest mutual fund provider in Nigeria. The company currently manages over ₦1 trillion in assets, including more than ₦500 billion in mutual funds. Its product offerings span income-focused funds, equity-based funds, dollar-denominated investments, and ethical or impact-driven portfolios.

Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, described the new fund as a strategic step toward broader financial inclusion and intergenerational wealth creation.

“This is more than the launch of a new product—it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating inclusive financial solutions that enable wealth creation for all,” Ashade said. “Empowering the next generation through early financial planning is a critical part of building a more financially inclusive and economically resilient Nigeria. When we invest in children today, we are investing in the economic strength of tomorrow.”

UCAML’s funds have consistently outperformed market benchmarks, thanks to expert fund management and strategic innovation. The Children Investment Fund is expected to maintain this strong track record by offering both value and security to investors focused on long-term goals.