President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, begged members of staff of Nigerian universities to allow peace to reign and avail themselves of the opportunity of negotiations created by his administration.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Senior Staff Associations of Nigerian Universities are all bracing up for strikes, following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

The unions were demanding the payment of their withheld salaries during the 2022 strike, among others, as they faulted the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement.

Tinubu, however, urged that the unions should embrace negotiations as he remained unwavering in his determination to ensure varsities are no longer shut to students.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 39th convocation of the University of Ilorin, held at the institution’s main campus in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday, Tinubu said the universities, just like the entire nation needed peace to give room for prosperity.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said that his administration was committed to uninterrupted academic sessions in the universities.

He said, “My government is committed to an uninterrupted academic calendar. Let me, therefore, appeal to the staff members of the nation’s universities to always give peace a chance.

“Our universities, just as the entire nation itself, need peace to ensure prosperity.

“Gone were the days when universities would be closed down over issues that could be resolved through constructive engagements.

“No one gains anything from the closure of institutions of learning. We have grown beyond that and we should not return to that path. We would not allow that to happen again.

“Our universities should always be open for continuous quality teaching, research and community service to flourish.”

The President, who stated that the Federal Government is trying to fulfil its own part of the agreement, said “It was in this regard that the 2009 Re-negotiation Committee between the Federal Government and universities-based associations and unions under the leadership of Dr Yayale Ahmed was inaugurated.

“Furthermore as part of efforts to sustain this, we have effected the payment of four months of the previously withheld salaries of academic staff of universities.

“I have also directed the payment of the withheld salaries of the non-teaching staff of the universities. This was purposely done to show the magnanimity of the present administration, despite the activation of the principle of the ‘no work no pay’ rule.

“In addition, the Federal Government has also directed that the payment of salaries of university staff members be removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) forthwith.

“This is in response to the consistent pleas of the university trade unions. We will ensure that this removal is effected without further delay,” Tinubu said.

He spoke on student loans to tertiary institutions to cushion the effects of the current economic situation.

“Students of the University of Ilorin are not left out among the beneficiaries of this loan scheme.

“I am happy to inform you that the Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) has come to stay to provide opportunities and access for students to learn with ease and pay back later.

“I, therefore, urge every student to take advantage of this privilege to better their lots,” he said.