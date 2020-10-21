OBINNA EZUGWU

The United Nations has demanded an end to attacks on #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who made the call in a statement on Wednesday, said he is following the developments in the country.

He condemned the killing of activists demanding police reforms in Lagos and other parts of the nation on Tuesday.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, while also asking the government to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses,” the statement said.

“He condemns the violent escalation on October 20 in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries.

“The Secretary-General urges the security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.”

The body also implored the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation and reiterated its readiness to support national efforts towards finding a solution.