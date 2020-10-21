OBINNA EZUGWU

Angry protesters on Wednesday have continued to burn down infrastructure in Lagos State.

While our correspondents earlier reported that Television Continental (TVC), a private television station, believed to be owned by the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu; Lagos State owned new BRT Terminal at Oyingbo with multiple buses and the family houses of Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Surulere and Lagos Island were all burnt down, new reports say another BRT terminal at Ojodu Berger, off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has been razed.

In addition, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA headquarters in Marina, Lagos has been set on fire as angry protesters continue their rampage.

Also reportedly burnt are branches of three new generation banks, GT Bank, Access Bank and Polaris Bank along Admiralty Way, Lekki .

This comes as apparent reprisal attacks against those who were believed to be culpable in the killing of protesters around the state on Tuesday, particularly peaceful protesters in Lekki, an action which has caused global outrage.

At least nine people were killed at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday night when soldiers opened fire on protesters camping there.

Through Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu in a broadcast earlier on Wednesday, said nobody was killed in the incident.

Tens of others were also killed in different parts of the state following clashes between angry protesters and the police.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has announced the suspension of all activities in the state for the next three days.