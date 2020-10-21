Hoodlums on Wednesday, set ablaze, the offices of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Unit (VIO) at the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

Witnesses say tens of cars, including those seized from traffic offenders, were burnt.

This is addition to buildings and other structures burnt by the hoodlums.

There has been statewide attacks on public and private infrastructure following the killing of protesters seeking an end to police brutality in Lekki and other parts of the state on Tuesday .

The Hoodlums have also reportedly set ablaze the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) terminus at Berger.